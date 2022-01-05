Advertisement

Aiken hospital schedules community commemorative event

By Staff
Jan. 4, 2022
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Centers will host a commemorative event on Jan. 14 to remember those lost in the COVID pandemic.

“Almost two years ago, COVID-19 disrupted everyone’s lives,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “As of today, in our hospital alone, we have lost more than 250 lives since the pandemic started. That’s 250 loved ones that family and friends have mourned.”

He said the community gathering of hope “will allow us to commemorate and remember those we have lost, honor the survivors and essential workers, and provide hope for the future in both physical, mental and spiritual health.”

Attendees will hear from O’Loughlin; the Rev. Paul Bush of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church; Patrick Chambers of Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services; Gail Diggs of Rural Health Services; Brooke Lundy of Brooke Lundy Media; and Eugene White, president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP.

The commemorative event is open to the community.

While the event will take at the pond outdoors on the hospital grounds, attendees are urged to properly wear face coverings and practice hand hygiene and social distancing. Those who aren’t feeling well are asked to remain at home and join via the Facebook Live event.

For more information, please follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook.

