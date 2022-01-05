Advertisement

2 Richmond County schools switch to home learning

By Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After just one full day back from winter break, the Richmond County School System is transitioning two schools to home learning as the region copes with a surge of COVID cases.

The district said Wednesday that due to increased staff absences due to COVID-19, Sue Reynolds Elementary and Jenkins-White Elementary Schools will go to the home learning model from Thursday through Monday.

Students will return for in-person instruction on Tuesday.

Meals are available for pickup from the side entrance of the school cafeterias on Thursday, Friday and Monday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff,” the district said in a statement.

In-person classes resumed Tuesday in Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties, while Warren, McDuffie, Taliaferro and Jefferson counties extended their winter break to evaluate plans to offer instruction amid the surge in COVID.

