Worried CSRA residents seek COVID tests as Ga., S.C. set records

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The latest COVID surge is pushing Georgia and South Carolina past new milestones as health care providers race to keep pace with case numbers and the need for testing.

With demand for COVID-19 testing at an all-time high in the Peach State, local testing and prompt care sites were packed on Tuesday, and cars were still showing up when we checked.

The flood — fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus — pushed University Hospital to make some changes.

Its prompt care locations at Furys Ferry, Grovetown and Georgia Avenue in North Augusta closed temporarily to consolidate staff at other locations, including Evans, Butler Creek, Sweetwater in North Augusta and Silver Bluff in Aiken.

Meanwhile, South Carolina health officials said Tuesday the Palmetto State on New Year’s Day surpassed 1 million total COVID-19 cases.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a total of 50,653 cases for the previous week – the highest weekly total of the entire pandemic.

“In less than two years, COVID-19 has infected over 1,000,000 of our citizens and impacted the lives of all of us,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC director. “This milestone is another reminder that COVID-19 has caused one of the most severe pandemics our nation and state has ever seen, and with the omicron variant, we unfortunately are seeing record numbers of cases.

“COVID-19 is here to stay, but working together we can control it and limit its impact on our lives.”

He urged vaccination and booster shots, wearing masks and social distancing when appropriate, and seeking testing/treatment when needed.

Meanwhile, a day after its system was overwhelmed by the rapidly climbing deluge of data, the Georgia Department of Public Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers.

According to the agency, there have been 55,973 new cases since the last update on Friday.

Additionally, there are 35 new deaths and 965 hospitalizations. Currently, 39.9% people testing for COVID in Georgia are turning out to be positive.

COVID testing is happening at a record pace in the Peach State, with the seven-day average at just more than 49,000.

University Hospital said Tuesday it’s seeing a substantial rise in COVID inpatients — a statistic that’s been a reliable reflection of the severity of pandemic flare-ups. The hospital had 88 COVID inpatients on Tuesday, up from 74 Monday and 69 a week earlier. It’s still short of the delta variant peak of 167 on Sept. 7.

Although the hospital has seen surges before, “we are experiencing an issue unique to this pandemic, which is the rush to test for COVID-19,” hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester said.

Sylvester said just because you’re having symptoms doesn’t mean you have to get a test right away. Isolation is the important thing, she said.

In addition to COVID, other respiratory illnesses are circulating, and University said people experiencing symptoms should isolate themselves from others until they are feeling better, contact their physicians or visit a prompt care site if symptoms persist and worsen, and seek help from the closest emergency department if symptoms warrant.

University will only test people who are actively experiencing symptoms.

As it’s said in recent days, the hospital repeated that people should only go to the emergency room if they’re experiencing a true emergency.

“Using good judgment regarding testing will help alleviate unnecessary overcrowding and delayed care for people who need it.” Sylvester said. “And finally, being vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 continues to be extremely effective against serious illness in the event people are infected with the virus.”

