These upcoming roadway closures will affect drivers in CSRA
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A couple of upcoming road closures will affect CSRA drivers for different reasons:
- Columbia County plans a temporary lane closure with a lane shift on William Few Parkway. The lane closure will be for utility work in the eastbound lane 400 feet west from the intersection of Lewiston Road. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6-7.
- CSX Transportation has scheduled a railroad crossing in Augusta for closure and repair, requiring rerouting of traffic on 15th Street near Greene Street. Signage will be in place marking detour routes during the closure from 9 a.m. Jan. 16 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20. Be prepared for delays.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.