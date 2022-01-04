Advertisement

Teacher arrested for allegedly giving teen COVID-19 vaccine

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York biology teacher was arrested for allegedly administering a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room.

Laura Parker Russo, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications, was arrested at her Sea Cliff, New York, home for allegedly inoculating a 17-year-old boy without parental permission. After allegedly receiving the dose, the teen went home and told his mother.

Police say the mother alerted them to the situation, and an investigation unfolded on New Year’s Day. It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how Russo obtained the vaccine and which brand it was.

Neighbors expressed concern over the incident.

“It would send panic to the public if there are people out there giving false vaccinations,” neighbor Peter Mandzych said.

The Herricks School District superintendent says Russo has been removed from the classroom and reassigned, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dr. Audie Liametz, vice chair of the emergency department at NYU Langone, explains that a vial could be COVID counterfeit. One needs consent, patient history to allergies and medical knowledge of handling and procedure.

“You have to draw up the medication into a sterile syringe with a needle and expel some of the air, and then, you have to give the injection properly,” he said.

Russo is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 21.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Strong Winds Today
Windy and cooler | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Storm damage around the CSRA
Winds topple trees, snarl traffic and cut power to thousands
Melissa Domingo
Woman accused of shooting husband in the head
The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
Richmond, Columbia counties reveal back-to-school plans amid surge

Latest News

North Augusta Greeneway
North Augusta mourns ex-mayor who envisioned Greeneway
It’s unclear if the teen was monitored post-shot, how the teacher obtained the vaccine and...
Teacher arrested, out of classroom after allegedly vaccinating teen at her home
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
These upcoming roadway closures will affect drivers in CSRA
Augusta Commission will hold its first meeting of the year on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
New year, new agenda: Augusta leaders look ahead to 2022