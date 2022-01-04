Advertisement

Small fire extinguished in garage of Augusta home

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews battled flames late Monday at a home in the Alexander Commons neighborhood of Augusta.

The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Carriage Creek, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

It was a small fire in the garage and was out by just after midnight, according to dispatchers.

The neighborhood is just west of Alexander Drive between Riverwatch Parkway and Washington Road.

