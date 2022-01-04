Shepeard says it has a critical need for blood donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is starting 2022 in a tough spot.

This is due to an increase in COVID cases locally, plus a shortage of blood and platelet donors during the busy holiday season.

Currently, the local blood center is in critical appeal for O Positive and O Negative blood donors, and all platelet types.

O Positive is the most common blood type, and universal, meaning it can go to anyone with any blood type in the event of an emergency. Both are important for patient care.

With fewer donors walking through the doors, Shepeard is at risk of not being able to supply local CSRA hospitals such as Augusta University Health, and University Hospital, with the lifesaving blood products they need for surgeries, traumas, and cancer therapies.

Shepeard supplies blood and platelets to 20 local hospitals, and every donation can save up to three local lives.

Upcoming Drive

When: Jan. 27 at True North Church

Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donors must be in good health to donate, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent). Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate.

Call Shepeard at 706-737-4551 if you have questions or would like to schedule an appointment.

