‘Our hearts are broken’: NC trooper, driver struck, killed by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

The crash happened along High Shoals Church Road in Mooresboro.
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died after his brother, also a trooper, crashed into him during a traffic stop Monday night in Rutherford County, officials said.

According to the highway patrol, Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road shortly before 9 p.m.

Trooper James Horton was responding to assist when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and subsequently struck Trooper John Horton and the detained drive who was standing alongside the road, officials said.

Trooper John Horton, a 15-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was taken to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries, according to the NCSHP. The detained driver, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to the NCSHP, Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. The two troopers are brothers, authorities said.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton” said Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. “For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support.”

