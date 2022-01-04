North Augusta mourns ex-mayor who envisioned Greeneway

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former North Augusta Mayor Tom Greene, who envisioned the Greeneway trail that bears his name, has died.

State Rep. Bill Hixon confirmed the death and said: ”His name will live a long time for all he did for North Augusta”

The Greeneway, a 12-mile paved trail parallel to the Savannah River, utilizes a formerly abandoned railroad right of way and passes by ponds created from clay pits once used by the brick industry.

