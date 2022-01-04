Advertisement

North Augusta City Council votes to annex 1 lot in neighborhood

North Augusta Municipal Building
North Augusta Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta City Council voted Monday to annex a plot of land at 331 Belair Road, making it part of the city.

The land, less than an acre, is currently in the unincorporated community of Belvedere.

A real estate company that owns the land petitioned for it to become a part of North Augusta.

It’s a vacant lot sitting in the middle of a neighborhood.

The council voted unanimously in favor of making the lot part of the city.

