Newly renovated Partridge Inn nearly ready to take flight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A historic building that’s stood off Walton Way for over 100 years is getting a facelift.

Doors are still closed at the Partridge Inn.

The hotel was originally a private home in the 1890s and turned into a hotel in 1910. It’s set to reopen next month after undergoing renovations since September.

General Manager Holly White says when doors open, you will feel like you’re going back in time.

“It will have the modern upgrades, but a little bit more traditional-style sense,. Also, the colors are going to be more historic. Colors that would’ve been popular at the time the Partridge was built,” she said.

The hotel received some upgrades back in 2015, but this current renovation is a complete transformation of the hotel’s public spaces, guests rooms and restaurant.

JOB OPENINGS The Partridge Inn will be holding a job fair later this month looking to fill all kinds of positions. We’re told more information about it will be coming soon. Check back on WRDW.com and News 12.

White said: “Everything from furniture, paint, wall coverings, also our normal guest that see us in the restaurant will see lots of upgrades there as well. We have the bar being expanded, so it’s going to be doubling in size.”

Another large project is providing indoor and outdoor seating to the rooftop bar.

While most of the renovations are taking place inside, if you are driving by, you will notice some repairs to the outside.

“Making sure that any boards that need replacing is done and then, of course, we will also be repainting the exterior to really make her shine,” said White.

Holly says she wants this to be a place you think of not only for the Masters but any event.

“From social events to corporate meetings,” she said, “to just the place that people want to stay every time they come to Augusta for leisure or work travel.”

