New year, new agenda: Augusta leaders look ahead to 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After completing their first full year in office, three members of the August Commission are looking forward to pushing for better things in 2022.

After a three-week break, Augusta commissioners head back to work Tuesday.

One of the biggest topics on the agenda is a fourth vote for a forensic audit. If approved, auditors would analyze every department’s finances.

“One of my main concerns is our roads that need to be paved,” said Catherine McKnight, commissioner for District 3.

“The infrastructure for the roads and highways and human infrastructure which includes affordable housing, affordable renting, and grocery stores,” said Francine Scott, commissioner for District 9.

Some say it’s needed to clear the air and regain voters’ trust. After two state ethics investigations, involving the mayor, questions over his credit card spending, a former commissioner, federally indicted, and a messy, less than transparent search for a new fire chief.

“Why not say ‘hey let’s do this, let’s show Augusta’s Richmond County that yeah, we are going to be transparent and show that there is no spending going on that we don’t know about,” said McKnight.

The audit is pretty controversial because while the audit is underway, it would pause funding.

“The city as itself is in great shape as it’s been many, many years,” said Scott.

“We need to figure out why we’re doing it,” said Jordan Johnson, commissioner for District 1.

“Right now I don’t think there’s a need for a forensic audit,” said Scott.

Some are questioning whether the audit is necessary.

“But if there was any call for us to pause and review every department with a fine-tooth comb, we would have had that call in our audit last year,” said Johnson. “I’m not against the forensic audit I’m not against doing what’s right for the government, but at the end of the day we need to see why this is necessary.”

The city commission’s first meeting of the year is Tuesday at 2 p.m.

