New details emerge in Augusta slaying of S.C. 24-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have released more information about a stabbing that claimed a man’s life last week in Augusta.

At about 9:35 a.m. Thursday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Tybee Court to investigate a report of a domestic incident.

Dezmon Malik Forester, 24, of South Carolina, was found dead at the scene of a stab wound. The coroner said he was from Allendale but the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office listed an address in North Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old woman identified as Dora Wiggins, of Augusta, was detained on the scene and questioned by investigators.

The agency said Tuesday that Wiggins was “released without charges at this time.”

An incident report released by deputies reveals that there was insufficient probable cause for an arrest, The report also says substance abuse was involved in the incident. Deputies state that drugs were used by both the victim and aggressor.

The report states the relationship between Wiggins and Forester as that they lived in the same household or formerly lived in the same household and were not spouses.

Although Wiggins was not charged, the report listed the incident as a case of voluntary manslaughter.

The investigation is ongoing.

