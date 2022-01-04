Advertisement

Miracle Monday | Here’s how you can help Children’s Hospital of Georgia

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year, thousands of kids receive care from the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

No family is turned away regardless of their ability to pay, and it’s all made possible through the support of donors. Now with the new year, the hospital is preparing to see more faces.

Your support helps about 100-thousand kids. Newborns all the way up to 21-year-olds receive care at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia every year, and care wouldn’t be possible without the hospital’s team.

MORE | Kisner helps Children’s Hospital of Georgia, and you can, too

People like Ruth Wilson, neonatal intensive care unit nurse manager, who’s been at CHOG for more than 30 years says “This is the only place in this area that provides that high-quality excellent care to kids so that’s what I want to do, so that’s where I am.”

They care for more than 500 babies every year, some as little as one pound.

“We try to work as a team with those babies so that we cluster their care so that they get long periods where they are not being bothered, they are not disturbed and that’s very important for their growth and development.”

She says miracles do happen at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“Whether that’s a child cured of cancer or a baby who is born extremely premature and basically people are like we don’t know if this baby is going to make it but we are going to do our best, and then they come back 5-15 years later, it’s just amazing.”

As the new year kicks off, so do needs within various departments of the hospital.

MORE | Miracle Monday│ Radiothon brings in record donations for Children’s Hospital of Georgia

They recently put together a giving guide which shows items you can donate towards. In just the NICU, they’re needing things like a sound machine, turtle tub, and neonatal stethoscope. “It’s critical for the physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists to be able to listen, treat, diagnose, assess these babies with stethoscopes,” said Wilson.

The hospital does not turn families away, that’s why Wilson says donations are important.

“We couldn’t do it without the community. Most children’s hospitals rely on donations on community’s support.”

For more information and how you can donate, visit https://www.augustahealth.org/give/miraclemonday.

