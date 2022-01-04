Advertisement

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Graniteville home

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound at a home in Graniteville.

Around 8:25 a.m., deputies were called to a residence at 213 Ascauga Lake Road for a wellbeing check. The homeowner told deputies that his tenant was not coming to the door and he had not heard from him recently.

When deputies went inside the home, they found a deceased Hispanic male lying on the floor near the door with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Coroner are continuing this active death investigation.

Details are still limited at this time, but officials ask if anyone has any information, please contact deputies at (803) 648-6811.

You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

