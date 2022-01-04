Kindness is rocking Edgefield, thanks to this woman

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Edgefield County woman is looking to turn that frown upside down.

Visit Edgefield, and you just might see Sara Rainsford waving to you. She thinks kindness rocks.

“That’s what I do,“ said Rainsford. “This division in our country ... I’m just trying to do this with it a little bit. Hahaha, just my little part.”

How does she try to make people happy? The answer is with rocks. But not just with any rocks; these are kindness rocks.

“I paint a lot of rocks,” said Rainsford. Last year, she painted more than 2,000 of them.

It’s all part of the Kindness Rocks Project.

People across the country and around the world paint positive messages on rocks and leave them for people to find.

“I’m retired, I’m disabled, I have a lot of auto-immune, and this gave me a purpose,” she said.

And now there’s a new way for her to spread kindness in downtown Edgefield. She built a kindness rock garden.

“I just brought it out and set it up with my husband,” she said.

Most of the rocks in the garden are hers, but she invites you to take one ... or maybe paint your own and leave it for someone else.

“There just can’t be too much kindness,” she said. “Kindness rocks, and now it’s rocking Edgefield.”

