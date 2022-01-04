Advertisement

Kindness is rocking Edgefield, thanks to this woman

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Edgefield County woman is looking to turn that frown upside down.

Visit Edgefield, and you just might see Sara Rainsford waving to you. She thinks kindness rocks.

“That’s what I do,“ said Rainsford. “This division in our country ... I’m just trying to do this with it a little bit. Hahaha, just my little part.”

MORE | Self-taught artist shares passion for painting with murals

How does she try to make people happy? The answer is with rocks. But not just with any rocks; these are kindness rocks.

“I paint a lot of rocks,” said Rainsford. Last year, she painted more than 2,000 of them.

It’s all part of the Kindness Rocks Project.

People across the country and around the world paint positive messages on rocks and leave them for people to find.

“I’m retired, I’m disabled, I have a lot of auto-immune, and this gave me a purpose,” she said.

And now there’s a new way for her to spread kindness in downtown Edgefield. She built a kindness rock garden.

MORE | New art brightens downtown Augusta

“I just brought it out and set it up with my husband,” she said.

Most of the rocks in the garden are hers, but she invites you to take one ... or maybe paint your own and leave it for someone else.

“There just can’t be too much kindness,” she said. “Kindness rocks, and now it’s rocking Edgefield.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County residents point out their overflowing trash cans, which they said aren't being...
Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff
Storm damage around the CSRA
Winds topple trees, snarl traffic and cut power to thousands
Melissa Domingo
Woman accused of shooting husband in the head
Strong Winds Today
Windy and cooler | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Latest News

Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta leaders opt against deep dive into city finances
Kindness Rocks
How an Edgefield woman is sharing kindness in her community
Trooper John Horton was killed in a crash Monday night in Rutherford County.
NC trooper, driver die in crash after trooper brother loses control of car
Walter Adams
Deputies are looking for this man after Augusta robberies