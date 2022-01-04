Injuries reported in crash at Tobacco Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of an accident with injuries at Tobacco Road and Windsor Spring Road.

Dispatch says the call came in at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Drivers should use caution in the area as Windsor Spring Road and Tobacco Road are being used as detour routes while crews work to repair a storm drainage pipe beneath nearby Meadowbrook Drive.

Work for those repairs starts this morning, January 4. Morgan Road and Deans Bridge Road are also detour routes.

