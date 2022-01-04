Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need your help finding a missing woman.
Leigh Anne Sweat has been missing for a few days.
Deputies believe she is endangered.
The 39-year-old was last seen at Gordon Highway and Oliver Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
She was wearing a gray night shirt.
If you have any information about where she is, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.
