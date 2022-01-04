Advertisement

Have you seen this missing woman in Richmond County?

Leigh Anne Sweat
Leigh Anne Sweat(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies need your help finding a missing woman.

Leigh Anne Sweat has been missing for a few days.

Deputies believe she is endangered.

The 39-year-old was last seen at Gordon Highway and Oliver Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

She was wearing a gray night shirt.

If you have any information about where she is, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1427 or 706-821-1080.

