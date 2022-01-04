Advertisement

Ga., S.C. gas prices keep going in different directions

Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia gasoline prices continue to trend downward, although the week-to-week savings are only fractions of a penny.

The average price Monday for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $3.095, down from $3.099 a week earlier and $3.20 a month ago. But the current price is far higher than the $2.10 drivers were paying a year ago.

Augusta drivers are getting a better deal than drivers elsewhere in Georgia. The average price Monday in Augusta was $3.06 per gallon, down from $3.04 a week ago and $3.13 a month ago. The price a year ago was $2.10 per gallon, according to AAA.

In South Carolina, the average was $3.03 per gallon on Monday, compared to $2.99 a week ago, $3.07 a month ago and $2.02 a year ago.

Prices in Aiken and Edgefield counties aren’t far off from the statewide average, standing at $3.06 on Monday, compared to $3.04 a week ago, $3.09 a month ago and $2.03 a year ago.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas nationally Monday was $3.27 per gallon after falling a penny in the past week. Analysts say the national average is down 9.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we’ve seen things stabilize,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn’t been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau.”

With oil nearing $76 per barrel, De Haan expects gas price decreases to be replaced by minor increases.

