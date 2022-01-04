Deputies: Footage shows man use bomb to attempt to get cash from ATM

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance stills Tuesday of a man involved in an attempt to use an explosive device to access cash in an ATM.

The incident happened on Christmas Day at the Enterprise Bank of South Carolina on Edisto Island.

Surveillance video showed a disguised person placing a suspected pipe bomb at the door of a structure that houses the ATM before lighting a fuse. The device exploded and caused damage that allowed the person to enter the structure, but the ATM itself was not breached and no money was stolen, deputies say.

The man was wearing a wig, a hooded camo jacket, blue jeans and tan boots.

Witnesses told deputies he got into a dark-colored hatchback, possibly an Audi, with a possible fishing rod sticker on the back window.

The car was being driven by someone else, witnesses said.

Anyone with information about those responsible or about the vehicle can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or dispatch after hours at 843-743-7200. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

