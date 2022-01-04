Deputies are looking for this man after Augusta robberies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking to question a man in connection with some armed robberies.

Deputies are hoping to locate Walter Adams, 19, who’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

The robberies happened Nov. 23 and 23 in the 1900 block of Battle Row.

One of the robberies included the Nov. 23 carjacking of a 30-year-old man who was supposed to meet the robbers there to buy a PlayStation 5 that had been advertised online for $400. The robbers — both wearing all black, one with a black book bag and other with a green skull cap folded on his head — approached, said the PlayStation was next door and asked if he had cash or a cash app.

He told them he had cash.

One of the robbers pulled out a 9 mm handgun and stated, “Give me everything you got.”

The victim ran, at which point one shot was fired, deputies said.

The robbers fled the scene in his red 2010 Nissan Altima, which was later found at Hicks and Metcalf streets.

Adams is known to frequent the Harrisburg neighborhood and was last known to be in possession of a firearm, deputies said. Adams has active warrants for burglary in an unrelated investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

