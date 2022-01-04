Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to more clouds overnight. More clouds start to move in overnight into early Wednesday as winds shift with retreating high pressure. Lows will likely be hit around midnight and bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. Temperatures will likely be near 40 by daybreak Wednesday. Low level moisture will be building, which could give way to patches of sprinkles, but measurable rainfall is not expected for most of the area. Skies begin to clear Wednesday afternoon and highs should be a little warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy and mostly dry during the day Thursday with highs in the mid to low 60s. A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region Thursday evening into Thursday night. Winds will be out of south-southwest ahead of the front between 5-10 mph. Winds will pick up out of the west along the front Thursday night between 12-18 mph. Rain totals look to be 0.25″ or less for most of the area.

Another blast of cold air will move in behind the front Friday through Saturday. Morning lows Friday will be in the mid 30s and afternoons highs will be in the low 50s.

Cold start Saturday morning with lows near 30. Mostly sunny skies during the day with highs in the mid 50s.

Another front brings the chance for rain Sunday into Sunday night. We will be warmer during the day Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s ahead of the front. Rain totals Sunday through Monday look to be between 0.25-0.75″ for most of the area. Keep it here for updates.

