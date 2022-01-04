AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To boost or not to boost? That’s a question parents must face now that COVID boosters will soon be available for more kids.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the booster for children 12 to 15 years old.

It comes at a time where even though cases are going up, severe illness in kids is still low.

It’s time for kids to return to class after winter break, but as they go back to school, is it time to head out to the booster clinic as well?

“One of the biggest arguments for getting a teenager or even a child vaccinated is to protect those that they are around. We know that the kids are a vector for this disease, and the fact that they do well allows them to spread it more easily,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer at Augusta University Health.

The latest data from the American Association of Pediatrics shows kids made up 20 percent of new weekly reported cases, though the severity of those cases remains low.

Doctors hope teenagers will get a boost to help protect their teachers or family.

“The delta variant is still out there, and it’s still making people sick. It’s still causing hospitalizations and death,” said Coule.

Hospitalizations are high among those who never got the vaccine. Over at University Hospital, 75 percent of people hospitalized with the disease are unvaccinated.

However, there are some breakthrough cases.

“Those recently boosted are tending to have very minimal symptoms or no symptoms whatsoever,” said Coule. “I think what parents really need to be doing is not sending their kids to school when they are sick.”

Doctors hope you’ll be mindful of how your child’s health can also impact the health of others.

AU wants to send out another reminder that if you need a COVID test do not go to the emergency room. Instead, get a test at any of our local pharmacies or designated hospital testing sites.

Public testing locations

Richmond County Health Department, 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register at ecphd.com/covidtesting

Augusta University Medical Center, 524 15th St., Augusta: Monday through Saturday Register at https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting

Emanuel County Medical Center, 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA014

Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA033

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.