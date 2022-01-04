Amid COVID surge, University Hospital changes testing protocol

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID-19 inpatient admissions continue to rise, University Hospital is switching up how some patients can get virus testing.

The hospital says the growing number of people asking for tests on its prompt care locations and ER departments has led to the following changes:

University Prompt Care and the Emergency Departments will only test people who are actively experiencing symptoms.

The hospital says you should only go to the emergency department if you are experiencing a true emergency, and patients not experiencing a true emergency could have an extended wait time.

All University Prompt Care locations will register its last patient each weekday at 5 p.m. Weekend hours have not changed at this time, which are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And at this time, University Prompt Furys Ferry, Grovetown and Georgia Avenue in North Augusta have closed temporarily in order to consolidate staff at the other locations.

The hospital says if you experience symptoms like cough, fever congestion, etc., then you should isolate yourself until you feel better. And seek prompt care if the symptoms worsen.

