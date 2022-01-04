80-foot pine tree falls just past North Augusta homes

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The storms that ran across Georgia and into South Carolina uprooted a massive tree in one North Augusta neighborhood.

The tree sat right off West Woodlawn Avenue, and neighbors say they were lucky the tree landed where it did.

Tom Pearce remembers it.

“Me and my wife were in bed at the time, all of a sudden we heard a loud noise,” he said.

Instead of waking up to his alarm clock, he woke up to his 80-foot pine tree lying in the middle of the street.

There was no damage to his home or anyone else’s, and Pearce suspected the hard wind from the night before uprooted the tree.

“I’m happy nobody got hurt, and I’m glad the power company got here as fast as they did,” he said.

Crews got to work clearing the tree just a few hours after it fell. They had to be extra careful removing the tree because it fell on the power line. The line left Pearce and his wife without power temporarily.

“I think they are doing a fantastic job, but we couldn’t make any coffee this morning,” he said.

While his coffee had to wait until another day, Pearce is just happy this wasn’t worse than it could’ve been.

“I am very happy because my wife’s corvette did not get hurt because she would’ve really been upset.”

But she won’t be upset, because we learned the corvette Is okay and so is everyone else.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.