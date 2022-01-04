8 people rescued Sunday night from stalled elevator in downtown Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Eight people were trapped for hours inside an elevator on Sunday night at a downtown Atlanta hotel.

It happened at the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel on Peachtree Street. The Atlanta Fire Department says they received a call at approximately 5:44 p.m. from a person who said they were stuck, but didn’t know which floor. Another caller told 911 that they were stuck on the 14th floor.

The first unit arrived on scene at 5:46 p.m. and discovered the elevator was stuck behind a blind shaft on the 27th floor. They tried resetting the elevator, but it did not work. An elevator technician arrived on the scene, but was also unable to rectify the issue.

More firefighters and chiefs arrived on scene and firefighters rode another elevator down to the stalled elevator and opened a hatch. A short ladder was placed inside the elevator and the firefighters began helping the occupants out of the elevator two at a time.

The occupants were transferred to the roof of the working elevator car, which took them to the 45th floor where they were able to get off.

The first two individuals were extricated at approximately 8:48 p.m. and the last two were extricated at 9:27 p.m.

No injuries were reported and it is not known what caused the elevator to malfunction.

Copyright 2022 WGCL-TV. All rights reserved.