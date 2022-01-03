Advertisement

Woman arrested for shooting husband in the head, deputies say

Melissa Domingo
Melissa Domingo((Source: Charles B. Webster Detention Center))
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on New Year’s Eve.

Deputies were called to a home at the 3100 block of Ramsgate Road around 10:30 p.m.

Dispatch says a female caller, Melissa Domingo, called and told officials she shot a man during a domestic disturbance. The man was

Upon arrival, deputies found the male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his head. He was later identified as Hajir Talebzadeh, Domingo’s husband, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Domingo was arrested at the scene and taken to Charles B. Webster Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.

