Warren County schools extend break to assess COVID strategies

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the omicron variant of coronavirus races through the CSRA, school officials in Warren County have decided to extend the winter break, the district announced Monday.

During the extended break, district and building leaders will assess their strategies for mitigating spread of the virus and instructional plans with the intention of teachers returning to school on Jan. 10 and students returning to school on Jan. 11 for face-to-face learning.

“The school system deeply appreciates the support and trust of the community as we work to educate their children,” the district said in a statement. “The district continues to embrace the importance of doing its part to navigate this pandemic.”

Elsewhere

The Richmond County School System will resume second-semester operations with its mask requirement in place. Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw will work with the Georgia Department of Public Health, review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and monitor COVID-19 conditions prior to making a recommendation regarding the mask requirement on Jan. 18.

In Columbia County, students will return Tuesday with the same precautions as before the break. That means masks are optional with as much social distancing as possible. The district also recommends vaccinations and boosters if possible.

The Edgefield County school district canceled its board of education meeting that had been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

