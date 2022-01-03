Advertisement

South Aiken Baptist Christian School delays school due to power outage

South Aiken Baptist Christian School
South Aiken Baptist Christian School((Source: Facebook))
By Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After suffering from a power outage early Monday morning, South Aiken Baptist Christian School is delaying the start of school until further notice.

The school said in an email that it is unsure when power will be restored.

Emails will be sent to parents, and progress on opening can be followed on the school’s Facebook page.

We will provide more updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Strong Winds Today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
Richmond, Columbia counties reveal back-to-school plans amid surge
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured, 1 arrested in Augusta shooting, deputies say
Inmates in contraband scheme
4 of 5 deputies out on bond in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

Power Outages on Monday, January 3
A tree fell on a powerline at the intersection of William Few Pkwy and Washington Road.
Downed lines, powerlines cause traffic snags around the CSRA
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
‘These mandates are garbage’: S.C. AG releases statement after judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate