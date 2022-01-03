South Aiken Baptist Christian School delays school due to power outage

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After suffering from a power outage early Monday morning, South Aiken Baptist Christian School is delaying the start of school until further notice.

The school said in an email that it is unsure when power will be restored.

Emails will be sent to parents, and progress on opening can be followed on the school’s Facebook page.

We will provide more updates.

