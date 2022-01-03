Advertisement

Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed due to positive COVID tests

The closing of Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex offices is out of an abundance of caution.(Live 5 News)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily closed due to an increase of positive COVID tests among employees.

The closing of Orangeburg County Law Enforcement Complex offices is out of an abundance of caution.

All Field Service deputies will remain on patrol.

For any reports, please call (803)-531-4647 to speak with a desk sergeant, and of course, you may dial 911 for an emergency.

