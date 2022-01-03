Ga. health agency overwhelmed by stats from COVID surge

ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Public Health said its COVID tracking system is being overwhelmed by the amount of data from a huge surge in cases that’s being fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus.

As a result, the agency couldn’t provide many of its normally updated statistics on Monday — and doesn’t expect Monday’s figures to be available until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

On Dec. 31, the agency reported that Georgia has 114,599 new cases in the past two weeks.

COVID-19 has resulted in the hospitalization of 94,879 residents, with 3,635 people currently hospitalized, while 26,425 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

Health care providers urged local residents last week not to come to hospitals for COVID testing and to avoid emergency rooms except for true emergencies.

KEY AUGUSTA STATS • Augusta University Health had 65 COVID inpatients Monday, up 11 from the last reported numbers. Three of Monday’s patients were children. Nineteen if the inpatients at AU Health had been vaccinated. • University Hospital on Monday had 74 COVID inpatients, up four from the previously reported numbers. Fourteen of the inpatients were vaccinated. • Doctors Hospital had 25 COVID inpatients on Monday, up nine.

Hospitals in the two state region and the CSRA have all been seeing an increase in COVID inpatients amid the omicron surge, although the numbers aren’t yet anywhere near their levels during the delta variant surge that peaked at the beginning of September.

On Monday, hospitals in the Georgia portion of the CSRA had 164 COVID inpatients, compared to 398 during the delta peak on Sept. 7.

Hospitalizations as a result of COVID-19 are also trending up in South Carolina, according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

But while the beds aren’t full in South Carolina intensive care units during the first few days of the New Year, doctors say they are getting worried.

“We’re lagging behind some of the other states like North Carolina,” said Dr. Alice Boylan, Medical University of South Carolina’s chief of acute, critical care and trauma. “I got a call the other night over the weekend from a physician who called 12 hospitals to get a patient into an ICU bed in North Carolina and there was nothing available… we’re starting to see an uptick here.”

Boylan said when she returned to the ICU on New Year’s Eve after a couple of days off, she was surprised to see the frequency and severity of illness there.

“So many young people get so sick and so devastating. And just one after another,” she said. “We’re seeing 20-year-olds, 30-year-olds, who were completely healthy before, unvaccinated, become horribly ill, requiring the maximum support we have.”

She said every patient she has seen has either been unvaccinated, immunocompromised, or are on medications that weaken the immune system. She also said while federal health officials are saying omicron may be less severe than previous COVID-19 variants, sequencing has shown it is not the only variant in South Carolina and unvaccinated people are still at risk of being severely sick or dying from it.

She said in the past three days she has seen the virus aggressively attack patients’ lungs, hearts, kidneys, and on rare occasions their brains.

“They get inflammation of the brain to the point that the brain is destroyed, significantly destroyed,” Boylan said.

What makes this rise in hospitalizations even harder for Boylan and her team is that it could’ve been avoided.

