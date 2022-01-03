Advertisement

Judge recommends against tossing case against Ga. sheriff

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill
Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA - A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an indictment accusing an Atlanta-area sheriff of violating the civil rights of people in his custody.

The federal indictment against now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he violated the civil rights of five people who were being held at the county jail.

MORE | What was it like to be strapped in Ga. sheriff’s restraint chair?

Prosecutors say he used excessive force against the men when he ordered them held in a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.

Hill’s lawyers argue that he is not guilty of any crimes.

Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Hill upon the recommendation of a task force that included Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams.

