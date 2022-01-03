High winds cause storm damage seen around the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of people in Columbia, Richmond, Burke counties, and more are without power.

In Columbia County, a tree fell onto a power line at William Few Parkway and Washington Road, causing traffic to cut down to one lane heading toward Evans. There was also a second closure farther down on William Few Parkway at High Meadows Drive, just down the street from Grovetown High School.

Meanwhile, the Harlem Fire Department responded to a fallen tree across the roadway at 629 N. Fairview Drive. Power lines were involved, and the roadway was completely blocked in both directions.

Crews were out Monday morning working to clean up a tree that fell in North Augusta.

We reached out to Richmond County Emergency Management for their report on fallen trees and the clean-up efforts but no one was available for comment.

Jonny Alston, an Aiken County resident pointed to an uprooted tree and stated that it knocked his power out.

This power outage made it hard for Alston to work Monday morning.

“I was just finishing up my invoices and everything this morning and I can’t do anything so I’m just fixing to get out here in the field now and go check on my guys and make sure everybody’s alright from last night,” said Alston.

Just a few miles down the road, on the Edgefield County side of North Augusta, a tree fell near Gregory’s Landing causing power outages in that neighborhood as well.

“It was very windy at about 4 a.m. the power went off about three or four times before it finally just went off for good. I sat there waiting and waiting and it’s been off ever since then,” said Ron and Patty Watford, Edgefield County Residents, Gregory Landing neighborhood.

The Watfords did not hear the tree fall, and they are thankful it was not much worse.

“One tree down is nothing like what you see hurricanes do and usually power outages are more widespread so at least here it’s just spotty,” said Patty Watford.

