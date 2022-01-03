FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for strong winds. An area of low pressure to our southwest will continue to develop through this morning. With it will come strong gusty winds in excess of 40 mph.

Severe Threat:

The latest update from the Storm Prediction Center places the entire CSRA under a level (2/5) Slight risk for severe storms as an area of low pressure approaches from the SW. This system is expected to pull warmer air out in front of it and give the thunderstorms and extra boost that they need to mature. This includes strong thunderstorms with gusty winds and the potential for tornadoes. This would occur in the late evening hours tonight, around 10 PM , and last through 3 AM this morning. Some tornadoes could even be on the stronger side but there is a catch, if the low pressure system doesn’t pull in enough warm air than conditions will not be ideal for the severe threat to occur. This is a very complex and dynamic weather pattern and we will be monitoring it closely over the next several hours. As you go to bed tonight make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts either by cell phone or weather radio.

Wind Threat:

There is also a wind threat with this system, gusts between 35-45 mph will definitely be possibly as the boundary moves through the region. Sustained winds will also increase between 15-25 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area until noon today. With breezy conditions, loose soil from previous rains, and all of the rain we have received, it is possible we could see downed trees which could cause scattered power outages.

Temperatures will be in the mid 40s and will only reach the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. After midday the winds will begin to calm down and the sunshine should come out.

More colder temps are on the way with low reaching the upper 20s to low 30s by Tuesday morning. Highs in the afternoon will reach the mid 50s again but slow warming will occur through Thursday when the next cold front arrives. Currently, we do not expect this front to be a big rain maker, but it will deliver a reinforcing shot of colder than average temperatures to the area Friday into next weekend. Keep it here for the latest and stay weather aware.

