Downed lines, powerlines cause traffic snags around the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heavy rain and gusty winds from this weekend’s range of storms have caused some traffic hazards across roadways in the CSRA.

AIKEN COUNTY

Aiken County deputies are working on the following lane closures right now due to storm damage:

Lee Drive at Breeze Hill Road

Pine Circle at Old 96 Indian Trail in Wagener

COLUMBIA COUNTY

William Few Pkwy and Washington Road ((Source: WRDW))

A tree fell onto a powerline at William Few Pkwy and Washington Road, causing traffic to cut down to one lane heading towards Evans. There is also a second closure further down on William Few Pkwy at High Meadows Drive, just down the street from Grovetown High School.

Meanwhile, the Harlem Fire Department is on the scene of a tree that has fallen across the roadway at 629 N. Fairview Dr. Power lines are involved and the roadway is completely blocked in both directions.

RICHMOND COUNTY

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says there have been reports of some downed trees, but no road closures are in the area.

We will provide updates when these closures reopen.

Meanwhile, thousands of homes across the CSRA are still in the dark as power crews work to fix power outages.

As of 8:30 a.m.,:

Over 12,000 Georgia Power customers are without power in our area

Over 580 outages are reported with Aiken Co-Op customers in our area

Nearly 7,00 Dominion Energy customers in our area are without power

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.