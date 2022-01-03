Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold start this morning. Mostly dry before next front moves through late Thursday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning will eventually bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be light out of the north-northeast.

High pressure settles over the area today bringing sunshine and chilly temps. Cold start near or below freezing, but plenty of sun in the forecast. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to low 50s. Winds will be lighter out of the east between 5-10 mph.

More clouds start to move in overnight into early Wednesday as winds shift with retreating high pressure. Lows early Wednesday will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. More clouds than sun for at least the first half of Wednesday. Highs in the afternoon will be warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Thursday looks to be when the next cold front arrives. Currently, we do not expect this front to be a big rain maker, but it will deliver a reinforcing shot of colder than average temperatures to the area Friday into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will reach the mid 60s, but drop to the mid 50s for highs Friday and Saturday. Rain chances from this front currently look highest Thursday night. Keep it here for updates during the week.

