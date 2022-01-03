COVID-19 testing site sees increase in numbers after this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The holidays are officially over now and for many that means heading out the door to get a covid test before returning to work to start the new year.

Since Thanksgiving our local testing sites have been seeing more and more people and are now expanding to more places around the CSRA.

The omicron variant is highly contagious but so far not as severe as delta and because of that any people are going to get tested after the new year.

One local testing site said their number have more than tripled since Christmas.

North Shore Medical Labs opened a testing location on Washington road in November.

Erica Willingham, the site manager said they saw low numbers when they first opened.

“Prior to the holidays we were getting maybe five or six people, at a time, maybe in one day,” said Willingham.

Since the holidays, their numbers have steadily increased.

“After Thanksgiving, daily we were getting maybe ten and now it could be thirty or forty a day,” said Willingham.

Richard Schwartz, the Department Chairman of Emergency Medicine for AU Health, said this surge in testing is being felt everywhere including ERs as the omicron variant is highly contagious, prompting a high rate of positive test results.

“For patients being tested in our emergency department over 60% of those are being positive for COVID, so patients that have symptoms are highly likely to have COVID-19 right now,” said Schwartz.

As these cases go up, so will the need for accessible testing.

“We believe that this thing is going to continue to grow, the variant I mean, and the virus might get worse and we just want to be able to offer whatever help we can as quick as possible,” said Willingham.

That’s what North Shore aims to do with their drive up testing site leaving wait times to only five or ten minutes depending on the length of the line.

They hope to open another site on Peach Orchard Road within the next few weeks, so that way people do not fill up our emergency rooms getting tested.

The North Shore site is open 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM seven days a week and no appointment is required.

