Columbia County residents speak out on trash service issues

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Piles of trash are lining up across neighborhoods in the CSRA.

This is not anything new, but this time we’re finding a lot of the issues are coming out of Columbia County, with customers who use Meridian Waste.

Customers worry their problems will not get fixed anytime soon.

MORE | Trash is piling up, and local residents are ready to raise a stink about it

What do you do when your trash is piling up, but no one is coming to pick it up?

That’s what several customers of Meridian Waste asked us. “I told my husband we’re going to end up with rats the size of cats because of all the trash outside the road. We’re going to have all the rodents” said Karen Cannon, Meridian Waste customer.

There’s a bin at almost every curb, filled, and stacked with more trash on top.

“But you can see I put as much as I could in them” said Jesse Bryant.

Bryant is a customer of Meridian Waste. His trash hasn’t been picked up since before Christmas.

“When is it going to be picked up? That’s all we want; we want our trash picked up. We pay our bills” said Bryant. “I think they’re just pushing it off.”

When he calls, he says he can not get anyone to pick up on the phone.

“It’s horrendous, it’s horrendous. Everyone on the street that has Meridian, which there are several of us that do, we have bags and bags stacked on bags and bags.”

At one point Bryant was told trash was delayed because of mechanical issues. Another time he emailed; they said his trash would be picked up that day.

Cannon has the same problem, and she couldn’t get in touch with anyone either.

In an email response from Meridian Waste, they sent us a notice to customers saying their services would be diverted to Coastal Waste and Recycling effective December 31.

MORE | Leaders getting to the bottom of countywide trash problems

We asked for more details and received no response.

We also reached out to Coastal Waste and asked about the transition of taking over Meridian customers, and when you could expect trash picked up.

Some customers are ready to move away from Meridian and Coastal Waste.

“I hope that that company is better, but I’m not taking chances” said Cannon. However Bryant said he is going to give it just one more day.

Look for updates here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

