Advertisement

8th earthquake reported near Elgin

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - An eighth earthquake has been reported near Elgin.

It happened Monday morning at 5:49 a.m. 5 kilometers east of Elgin.

The quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude, according to the US Geological Survey.

For more on the earthquake, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Strong Winds Today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
Richmond, Columbia counties reveal back-to-school plans amid surge
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured, 1 arrested in Augusta shooting, deputies say
Inmates in contraband scheme
4 of 5 deputies out on bond in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

Meteorologist Chris Still has your Sunday forecast.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still
Meteorologist Chris Still has your Augusta and Aiken area forecast for Saturday, 01/01/202
FIRST ALERT Issued for Sunday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still
Lightning strike near Lake
What you should do (and not do) during a storm
Tornado siren testing doesn’t go as planned in Edgefield County
Meteorologist Chris Still has your morning weather update for Saturday, 12/11/2021.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still