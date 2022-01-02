Advertisement

‘These mandates are garbage’: S.C. AG releases statement after judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate

(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s attorney general announced “another victory” in the battle against vaccine mandates by the Biden Administration.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal judge on Saturday sided with Wilson and 23 other states who sued the federal government over the Head Start vaccine and mask requirement.

RELATED COVERAGE | Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes education for children under the age of six who are from low-income families.

The mandate required Head Start staff, volunteers working in classrooms or directly with children and contractors whose activities involved contact with or providing direct services to children and families, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 31, 2022. It also required those two and older to wear masks when indoors, when outdoors during activities that involve close contact and when there are two or more people in a vehicle that’s owned, leased or arranged by the Head Start program.

Federal Judge Terry Doughty issued a preliminary injunction against enforcing the vaccine and mask mandate. The preliminary injunction only applies to the states that were part of the lawsuit.

“This is another victory for the rule of law,” Wilson said. “Yet another court has said no to this abuse of power and executive overreach. These mandates are garbage and we will continue to stand for the rule of law.”

This is the fourth time the courts have agreed to block vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden Administration.

Judges have already temporarily blocked vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, for private companies with 100 or more employees and for federal contractors.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Strong Winds Today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
Richmond, Columbia counties reveal back-to-school plans amid surge
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured, 1 arrested in Augusta shooting, deputies say
Inmates in contraband scheme
4 of 5 deputies out on bond in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

Power Outages on Monday, January 3
Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge