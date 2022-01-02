Advertisement

Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.(Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) - A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. Local news outlets report the weather also caused damage to businesses, including a Walmart.

The same system also brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana.

The town’s mayor told WAFF that 280 people gathered in a storm shelter during the worst of the weather.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured, 1 arrested in Augusta shooting, deputies say
The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
Richmond, Columbia counties reveal back-to-school plans amid surge
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Car accident generic
Crews respond to serious traffic accident in North Augusta
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman suspected of theft at a Kroger in...
Theft suspect makes off with Kroger clerk’s purse

Latest News

As snow accumulates on the rubble, investigators continue to work on determining the origin and...
3 missing after Colorado wildfire burns 6,000 acres
Five puppies have found new forever homes, thanks to four police officers who rescued the...
Abandoned puppies adopted by police officers who rescued them
Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, want folks to be on the lookout for a dinosaur statue taken...
Take a look at this: Dinosaur statue stolen, abandoned puppies adopted
At least seven people were injured in the wildfire that erupted in and around Louisville and...
Officials probe cause of massive Colorado fire; 3 missing