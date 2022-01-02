FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will be near record highs again on Sunday, but the threat for heavy rain and severe thunderstorms will be the main weather headline, as a strong cold front plows into the region with plenty of seasonably cold air behind it.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has placed the CSRA in its Marginal to Slight categories for severe thunderstorms for Sunday and Sunday night. This means to expect isolated to scattered thunderstorms containing damaging winds and the small possibility of tornadoes. Timing is still a bit uncertain, but it looks like there could be about four waves of energy move through the area that will produce a total of 1 to 2″ of rain and the chance of severe weather.

The first wave moves through as a squall line between 9 a.m. and Noon Sunday and will not pack much of a punch. The second wave will depend on just how warm temperatures get this afternoon but would occur between 3 and about 6 p.m. There will be plenty of shear today, so if there is enough instability for bigger storms to form, there could be a few severe storms or an isolated tornado.

The next window of opportunity for severe storms moves through this evening between about 8 and midnight, as an area of low pressure moves through. This looks to be the greatest chance for the heaviest rain and severe weather. The fourth and final wave moves through overnight, as the actual cold front passes through, and much colder air rapidly pours into the area. Again, there is some uncertainty regarding timing, but just know there will be several waves of heavier rain and storms, so you will want to stay weather aware all of today through the early overnight hours tonight.

Sunday - Cloudy and warm with rain and thunderstorms most of the day. Rain may be heavy at times, especially late in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with winds from the south to southwest at 8 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night - Rain and thunderstorms continuing, mainly before 3 a.m. with severe thunderstorms and localized flooding possible. Becoming very windy after midnight with winds becoming west at 15 to 25 mph with 35 to 40 mph gusts. Lows will be in the upper 40s by daybreak.

Monday - A chance of showers before 8 a.m, then clearing and much cooler. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s with winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

For the week ahead, we can expect dry conditions through until at least Thursday when the next cold front arrives. Currently, we do not expect this front to be a big rain maker, but it will deliver a reinforcing shot of colder than average temperatures to the area Friday into next weekend.

With all of this in mind, we have upgraded the First Alert previously issued to a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms now through about 3 a.m Monday. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the system, which is to our west and keep you posted on the exact timing of the cold front.

After this system clears the region we’ll be in for cooler weather next week. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday with morning temps in the 30s and 40s. We will get the chance to dry out, plenty of sunshine is on the way and temps will slowly warm back to the mid 60s by Thursday.

There is the chance for a few showers Thursday afternoon and evening as another from moves through the region. Temps next weekend look to be back in the mid 50s. Keep it here for the latest and stay weather aware.

