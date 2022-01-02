FIRST ALERT Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We started 2022 off with record temperatures, both in the morning as well as the afternoon. This morning we stayed in the 70s, the official low at Bush Field was 71° which demolished the old record of 64° that was set back in 2019. Then in the afternoon we saw plenty of sunshine and the southwesterly flow brought in temps in the low 80s, officially 82° in Augusta. Over the last week we’ve broken 5 daily record temperatures!

For this evening temperatures will likely stay in the low 70s and upper 60s with mostly clear skies. After midnight clouds will start to develop as well as a few showers ahead of a cold front. By the mid-morning hours the cold front will enter the region and looks to get close to Augusta between 10 am and 11 am. The front will pack gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and lighting. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but the greatest impacts will be in the form of gusty winds. The late afternoon looks to have a break in the action before an area of low pressure moves through the region, as a result an additional round of heavy rain and storms look likely around and after dinner time. Scattered showers could linger through midnight as well.

* It’s important to note that even this close to the event many models are still conflicted on the exact timing of the front. If it moves through the region earlier in the day than there will be less energy for the storms to work with, however, if it slows down and moves through the region in the afternoon there would be a greater chance for severe weather. *

We have issued a FIRST ALERT for the potential of strong to severe storms. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the system, which is still well to our west and keep you posted on the exact timing of the cold front. Currently there is also a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather across the viewing area per the Storm Prediction Center.

We could see another 1-2 inches from this system which could cause minor flooding in areas that saw heavy rainfall on Thursday. The Weather Prediction Center has placed all of the CSRA under a Marginal to Slight risk for flash flooding.

After this system clears the region we’ll be in for cooler weather next week. Afternoon highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Monday and Tuesday with morning temps in the 30s and 40s. We will get the chance to dry out, plenty of sunshine is on the way and temps will slowly warm back to the mid 60s by Thursday.

There is the chance for a few showers Thursday afternoon and evening as another from moves through the region. Temps next weekend look to be back in the mid 50s. Keep it here for the latest and stay weather aware.

