AU Celebrates first babies born at AU Health in 2022

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -We have said goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022, and early Saturday morning Thomsen and Owen Bryant joined in the New Years Day celebrations by being the first babies born in 2022 at AU Health.

The family is stationed here at Fort Gordon and they already have 3 daughters at home.

Lindsay Bryant, the mother said they are excited to have the first babies of 2022 born at AU Health.

They are originally from Pennsylvania and said her family from out of state are enjoying seeing the babies through the Facebook Post made by AU Health, as it was an unexpected way for them to kick off the new year.

“It was a surprise,” said Bryant.

Thomsen and Owen Bryant were originally scheduled to arrive around January 17.

“That’s what I had in my mind all this time and they decided to come anyway,” said Bryant. “It’s been exciting and a surprise.”

Born at 1:35 and 1:39 A.M, they were the first babies to be born this year at AU Health, making their early arrival a little more special.

“It’s been fun having them be the first babies born here of the year,” said Bryant.

Dr. Erin Latif, an Associate Professor of OBGYN at AU Health said, it’s a fun experience for them too, as the locals hospitals race see who will get the first baby of the new year.

“Even if it isn’t the first baby in town, delivering the first baby of the new years is always a special thing, and it’s something the parents and eventually the baby can have bragging rights for,” said Latif.

They may not have been the first babies born in Augusta, but Dr. Latif said she has never seen the first baby of the new year be a set of twins.

“That was a really special thing for 2022 maybe all of the twos meant that there had to be two babies,” said Latif.

The family will be celebrating being AU Health’s first babies of 2022 for years to come.

“We’ll have double the celebrations, or I guess triple because it’s new Years and two babies birthdays” said Bryant.

The celebrations start at the hospital for the first babies born each year as nurses from AU go together to make a goody bag for the parents.

The Bryant twins are doing well and will join three sisters when they leave the hospital.

