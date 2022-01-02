4 of 5 deputies out on bond in jail contraband scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fourth deputy accused of playing part in a jail smuggling scheme is now out on bond, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office records.

Davion Deboskie now joins former deputies Gabriella Anthony, Hunter Piper and Jackie Campbell outside of jail. They are accused of playing a role in supplying shanks, clubs, and drugs to inmates. He was the fifth person arrested in the scheme.

Davion Deboskie (WRDW)

As of Sunday afternoon one former deputy still remains in jail, however. Jail records show Jaquan German’s bond is set to $41,350, though he is still behind bars.

The arrests followed a massive search of the jail sparked by allegations that something was not right. The search uncovered:

23 weapons seized (19 shanks and four clubs)



Five cases of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer



Nine tobacco cases



At least five K-2 or synthetic cannabinoid cases, including some orange peels that tested positive



At least 34 pills



Two cellphones



One phone charger



One container of homemade alcohol



Multiple inmates are facing charges.

Of the 19 shanks seized, six were given to accused murderers.

Four clubs were found in the cells of more allegedly violent criminals. One of them, Mark Crawford, was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a crime, two counts of armed robbery, drug charges, and now adding inmate possession of weapons.

Other contraband included a tightly rolled-up paper that can start a fire, found in the possession of Michael Mitchell, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, having a weapon during a crime, aggravated assault and murder.

Synthetic cannabinoid, pills were allegedly given to inmates like Joshua Stokes charged with murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and now a felony drug charge.

