With ambulances stretched thin, it’s important to know when to call

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases rise, hospitals, across the CSRA are being overwhelmed with patients.

However, hospitals are not the only ones feeling these impacts.

“Hospitals are experiencing waits, and which turns into waits for the ambulance as well,” said Michael Meyers, director of business development, Gold Cross EMS.

These waits are directly impacted by how contagious the omicron variant is.

Department Chairman of Emergency Medicine at Augusta University Health Center, Richard Schwartz stated, “We are likely to have an extremely high number of hospital admissions from the omicron, even though it is a less severe illness.”

As these admissions go up, hospitals are near capacity. Making it harder for people who rely on ambulances.

“We are having to wait a little longer than normal to transfer care. that’s because the hospitals are being stretched thin as well,” said Meyers.

It’s not only caused by high admissions but also staffing shortages caused by COVID.

“We’re really having a very difficult time in the emergency departments across the community especially when you couple that with the very very infectious nature of the omicron variant where we’re having staffing shortages,” said Schwartz.

No matter the challenges, the hospitals and Gold Cross EMS are working to keep everyone healthy.

EMS wait times are also being impacted by COVID cleaning protocols.

“When we do transport a COVID positive patient, we have to spend extra time in between those calls making sure that we are de-contaminating our vehicles,” said Meyers.

Both Schwartz and Meyers want to remind everyone to only visit the emergency room or call an ambulance in case of serious symptoms like chest pains, and other critical health conditions.

Gold Cross EMS is working on filling staffing shortages to meet the need created by the pandemic.

