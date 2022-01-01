RCSO searching for missing Augusta man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing man.

62-year-old Clem Miller was seen just after midnight Saturday. The sheriff’s office says he was leaving Fairwood Court on foot wearing black pants and a blue and white shirt.

The department says he suffers from dementia.

If you’ve seen him, you’re urged to call Investigator Joshua Evans, or any Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080

