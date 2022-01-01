Here is one way you can give back to your community this new year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta was recently ranked 20th in the neediest cities according to a WalletHub study.

2021 has been far from easy for a lot of people, but that hasn’t stopped local non-profits from giving back.

As 2021 comes to an end, we’re checking in with a couple of local non-profit organizations that work year-round to help those in need.

Project Life recently held a week of giving and served over 900 people. At this event, they provided free clothes, food, and job assistance.

“We are grateful for the food and clothes, but that’s also a doorway to help them get to the next place they need as well,” said Amy Maxwell, executive director of Project Life. “The cool thing was we were able to give over 83,000 pieces of clothes away.”

Maxwell says their goal for the new year is to expand their outreach and teaching opportunities.

“We have a volunteer staff that’s been in the school system, working in corporations, the military, so the training behind them is explosive behind them,” she said.

Gap Ministries has been around for 40 years. They have a food bank and help people with medication and healthcare assistance.

Jodi Huff says they’ve seen an increase in need this year.

“COVID of course has caused a disruption for lots and lots of people either with their jobs or hosing situation, whatever it is people are finding themselves needing more things,” said Jodi Huff, Gap Ministries administrator.

She says thanks to donors, they’ve been able to keep up the level of services they offer---and that’s the goal for 2022.

“We call ourselves Gap Ministries because we are trying to fill the gap between what people need and when they can get to the point that they don’t need us anymore, that’s our goal.”

For more information, become a volunteer or donate to these organizations, visit http://www.gapministriesaugusta.org/ https://projectlifeaugusta.com/support/

