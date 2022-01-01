Ga., S.C. finishing out record-breaking week for COVID cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heading into New Year’s, Georgia and South Carolina continued to shatter records for new coronavirus cases.

The Peach State reported nearly 18,000 new cases each on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the state saw nearly 20,000 new cases. The previous high had been reported just Tuesday, more than 13,000.

South Carolina, meanwhile, set a new grim record for the most COVID-19 cases reported to the Department of Health and Environmental Control in a single day since the pandemic started.

On Friday, DHEC reported an additional 8,882 cases, over 1,000 more than the previous single-day high of 7,686 on Jan. 6.

NEW MASK RECOMMENDATION The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s mask recommendations have changed with the emergence of the omicron variant. Health officials now advise people to wear a single, higher-grade mask like a KN95, or if they opt for a cloth mask, they should be double-masking with a disposable, surgical mask underneath.

“For many reasons, I think when I see 9,000 cases, I am very concerned,” DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said Friday.

But Simmer said curbing this spike starts now over the holiday weekend. Simmer warned that going out to celebrate in crowded places, especially unmasked, will put people at high risk of being infected.

DHEC is advising people to get tested if they have symptoms or believe they have been exposed to the virus.

Health leaders said they are very concerned about how a sustained spike in cases could strain the hospital system and its workers.

“I fully expect that, as bad as the numbers are today, they will very possibly be worse next week, especially with New Year’s Eve party Fridays and that sort of thing and people going back to work after possibly being out for the holidays,” Simmer said.

Simmer added that vaccinations are still the way out of the pandemic.

“If everyone were vaccinated, we would not be here today,” he said.

