FIRST ALERT Issued for Sunday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To say that 2022 will get off to a warm start in the CSRA could be the understatement of the year, and it is only the first day. With morning lows literally at July levels, and record highs in the forecast, temperatures on this first day of 2022 will be nearly 30 degrees above average. An arctic cold front will put an end to the winter heat wave slowly but surely, with a round of rain and thunderstorms Sunday followed by dry conditions and chilly temperatures for the first part of the first work week of 2022. A second front moves in Wednesday into Thursday bringing a chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday and a reinforcing shot of cold air Friday into next weekend.

Saturday, expect mostly cloudy conditions overall, although there may be a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Winds will increase throughout the day ahead of the approaching cold front with sustained winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts near 25-30 mph late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s which could eclipse the previous record of 80 set in 1985.

Saturday night will be another breezy, warm and humid night with showers moving in after midnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s with winds from the southwest 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday promises to be another warm, but possibly stormy, with one round of heavy rain and thunderstorms passing through in the morning ahead of the cold front and a second wave of rain and thunderstorms as the front passes through the area in the afternoon and evening. Precise timing of storms is still difficult to pinpoint, but isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging wind will be possible Sunday, so we went ahead and issued the First Alert for Sunday. Rain totals are could exceed an inch in many areas with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be from the west at 8 to 13 mph, except higher in thunderstorms.

Once the front clears, a big cool down arrives for the first half of the work week with highs struggling to make it into the 50s Monday and lows dipping into the 20s Tuesday morning. A gradual warm returns Wednesday and Thursday and a chance of showers returning Thursday.

